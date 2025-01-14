Mikel Arteta ‘very worried’ as Arsenal boss awaits news on Gabriel Jesus injury

Mikel Arteta has refused to rule out Gabriel Jesus being sidelined for the rest of the season, with the Arsenal manager also launching a passionate defence of Kai Havertz ahead of the north London derby against Tottenham.

The full extent of Jesus’ knee injury, which he sustained in the first half of Arsenal’s FA Cup exit to Manchester United on Sunday, is expected to be confirmed by the club in the next 24 hours with him due to see another specialist later on Tuesday.

There are fears the Brazilian, who has scored six times across his last seven appearances, has suffered a suspected ACL injury in his left knee.

Jesus was taken off on a stretcher with his head in his hands four minutes before half-time at the Emirates Stadium and, when asked if the 27-year-old could be ruled out for the rest of the campaign, Arteta said: “Let’s wait until this afternoon.

“We know more now (than Sunday) and it’s not looking good at all. We need to review one more specialist. I don’t want to confirm anything until we have the final report this afternoon.

“It’s the doctor’s job to do that. But we were very worried after the game and we are very worried today.”

Jesus’ injury will place fresh impetus on Arsenal’s activity in this month’s transfer window and even greater focus on Havertz.

Arsenal are investigating abhorrent social media posts sent to the Germany international’s wife, Sophia, following his penalty shootout failure against United.

Havertz also missed good chances in regulation time to bury United – five days after he failed to convert a great opportunity to score in Arsenal’s 2-0 first-leg semi-final defeat to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup.

Commenting on the social media abuse aimed at Havertz and his family, Arteta continued: “It’s incredible, honestly. We really have to do something about it, because accepting that and hiding this has terrible consequences.

“It’s something we have to eradicate from the game because it’s so cynical and dependent to a result of an action. There is no other industry like this.

“When we played Ipswich on December 27, we won 1-0 and Kai Havertz scored. The whole stadium after that is singing the ‘Waka, Waka’ (his chant). That was 20 days ago. Where is the perspective?

“We are all responsible. You guys (the media) are responsible, everybody is responsible for the narrative and how we talk. We cannot look somewhere else. That’s a really serious matter. It affects me. It affects him and everybody that is in the industry.

“We can accept it and say ‘that’s our job’, but there are certain limits and the line has to be drawn. We put a lot of attention on technology and what is next in football. What is next in football is that this should be prohibited. It cannot happen. That’s it.”

Arteta confirmed he is looking for players to fill his depleted side, with a number nine even more of a priority.

Bukayo Saka is out until March at the earliest with a hamstring injury, while his understudy, Ethan Nwaneri, 17, is also sidelined.

“We are actively looking in the market to improve the squad,” said Arteta ahead of Wednesday’s home clash against Spurs. “We have been since day one.

“It would be naive not to do that because there is always an opportunity to evolve the team and improve the squad, so yes, we are looking and let’s see what we are able to do.

“When you recruit a player there are three parties and you have to agree. The fact I love our players a lot does not mean we cannot think about improving. We’re not that stubborn.”