Mikel Arteta very keen on signing Bayern Munich winger

Arsenal are interested in Leroy Sane as he runs down his contract with Bayern Munich, according to a report.

LONDON, ENGLAND: Leroy Sane of Bayern Munich is tackled by William Saliba of Arsenal leading to a penalty decision for Bayern Munich during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg match between Arsenal FC and FC Bayern München at Emirates Stadium on April 09, 2024. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Christian Falk reports for the Daily Briefing that Mikel Arteta is believed to be very keen on signing Leroy Sane.

Arteta was reportedly also interested last year, but at the time, there was no chance of the move coming to fruition. The situation is different now, with the player’s contract running down.

Falk adds that Sane’s family were unhappy in Manchester and considering a move to London before he joined Bayern, so the Arsenal move could make sense for them as well.

TOPSHOT – Germany’s Leroy Sane reacts during the UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16 football match between Germany and Denmark at the BVB Stadion Dortmund in Dortmund on June 29, 2024. (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)

The priority is still seemingly signing a new deal with his current club. It wouldn’t be the first time we’ve seen a player linked with Arsenal right up until they sign a contract extension.

But Sane has found his minutes extremely limited at Bayern in 2024/25, making just one start in the German cup and none in the Bundesliga or the Champions League. The other eight appearances he’s made have been as a substitute.

With a contract that expires in 2025, the 28-year-old will be free to agree a pre-contract with a foreign club in January.

HERZOGENAURACH, GERMANY: Leroy Sane of Germany talks to the media during a press conference at Herzo-Base on July 02, 2024. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Sane has scored three goals in his 270 minutes on the pitch for Bayern this season, putting him at a nice round average of one goal per 90.

The 28-year-old was a success with Manchester City, scoring 39 goals and assisting a further 43 in three seasons. He then suffered an ACL injury at the start of his fourth campaign before leaving for Bayern the following summer.