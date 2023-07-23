Mikel Arteta urges patience after Declan Rice and Kai Havertz quiet in Arsenal defeat to Man United

Mikel Arteta insists it will take time for chemistry to develop between captain Martin Odegaard and new signings Declan Rice and Kai Havertz.

Arteta issued the comments after last season’s Premier League runners-up Arsenal lost 2-0 to rivals Manchester United at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Saturday.

It was the first time Odegaard, Rice and Havertz had played together in midfield, but they were unable to deny United victory, earned by goals from Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho.

“When they play 55 times together, it will be better, it will flow better, they will understand each other better and we will be more dominant”, said Arteta.

“Things take time to glide, and we have to respect that. But I saw a lot of positive things, things I really like much more than the game that we won although the result is very different.”

It was also the second chance for Arteta and Arsenal fans to see Jurrien Timber in action, following the versatile Dutch defender’s £34million move from Ajax.

Arteta said: “With Jurrien, [I am] really pleased with his performance and what we asked him to do. He’s adapting really quickly to the team. You can see the confidence and the determination he plays with.”

After their 1-1 draw with Nurnberg, 5-0 win over an MLS All Stars XI and 2-0 defeat to United, the Gunners have just two more pre-season matches before their 2023/24 campaign gets underway on August 6 against Manchester City in the Community Shield.

They face Barcelona on Thursday in LA, before hosting Monaco at the Emirates on August 2.