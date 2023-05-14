Mikel Arteta told what Arsenal must do in transfer window to beat Man City

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal need to sign three or four new players to have any hope of beating Manchester City to next season's title.

That's according to Gunners legend Patrick Vieira, who was at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday to watch his former side's title hopes ended by Brighton.

Arteta has been one of the more heavily backed managers in the transfer window over recent years, with the investiment eventually bearing fruit with this season's title challenge.

But Vieira believes the squad is still short of up to four players for a sustained title challenge.

"What is really important is the experience," Vieira told Sky Sports. "Players going through this period will gain experience.

"It was going to be challenging because these last 10 games they’re playing games to win and when you play games to win the pressure is different.

"They will learn from this situation that they’re living at the moment and that will make them stronger next year."

"There are some pieces they are missing on the field because when you look at the back they need a couple of pieces. A centre-back, they will need maybe a right-back.

"In the midfield, I think there’s some good quality players but they need a bit more physicality.

"Up front it’s important to have players who are capable of scoring goals and if they manage to play those three or four players in the starting XI then they’ll be a step closer to Manchester City."