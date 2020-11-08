Mikel Arteta ‘takes full responsibility’ for Aston Villa defeat and says Arsenal ‘didn’t play as a team’

Mikel Arteta says Sunday’s defeat to Aston Villa was the first time his Arsenal side haven’t played as a team – but he takes full responsibility for that.

Arsenal slumped to a 3-0 defeat at the Emirates Stadium as an own-goal from Bukayo Saka and a brace from Ollie Watkins gave Villa a surprise win.

The Gunners failed to get going all night and it could have been worse had John McGinn’s strike in the opening minute not been ruled out by VAR for offside.

Villa bounced back from that, though, and were worthy winners as Arsenal fell to a defeat that leaves them 11th in the Premier League.

And afterwards Arteta said: “First of all congratulations to Aston Villa for the way they played and the victory.

“After that, we performed below our standards and I have to say it's the first time I've seen us play and we weren't a team.

“I take full responsibility. We didn't start well enough, we got away with VAR for an offside situation but we lost all the races, the duels and we were sloppy on the ball.

“When we created chances we didn't hit the target. It's a really bad combination. We left spaces and on the counter we looked really vulnerable.

“I take full responsibility. I am responsible to make the team perform on the pitch and today we were not a team and it is my job. It is why I am standing here.

“It is a frustration. It takes a lot to build momentum, to build a way of being, living and performing and when something like that comes up it's a hard one to take, but in a hard moment you learn more than in a positive moment and I want to see how we react.

“I'll keep what I said to my players in the dressing room private, my role is to get the team performing at the highest level every three days and today we haven't done that and since I got appointed it's the first time I haven't seen that team on the pitch.”

A miserable night for Arsenal was summed up by Thomas Partey going off at half-time with a thigh injury.

Arteta said he was unsure how bad the injury was, but he confirmed the midfielder would undergo a scan on Monday.

