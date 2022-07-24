Mikel Arteta spies more Arsenal transfer opportunities in ‘huge’ USA market after Matt Turner deal

Mikel Arteta is hoping to welcome more new arrivals from the USA at Arsenal in future.

The Gunners looked to Major League Soccer (MLS) to strengthen their goalkeeping department this summer, completing the signing of American international Matt Turner after his departure from New England Revolution.

Arsenal also acquired Auston Trusty from Colorado Rapids on deadline day in January, with the defender having since been loaned out to Championship side Birmingham.

Mikel Arteta’s team are frequent visitors across the Atlantic, with their latest pre-season tour of America bringing great success with wins over Everton and Orlando City before Saturday night’s Florida Cup final drubbing of London rivals Chelsea at Camping World Stadium.

Following that 4-0 thumping of Thomas Tuchel’s side that maintained Arsenal’s 100 per cent record in friendlies with Sevilla up next in the Emirates Cup, Arteta was inevitably quizzed about the prospect of adding more American players to his squad in future windows.

USA goalkeeper Matt Turner joined Arsenal from New England Revolution this summer (Getty Images)

“We have already one that we just signed [Turner] so it’s a good start,” the Spaniard replied. “Let’s see how he adapts but it’s a huge market, there are a lot of opportunities there and hopefully we can bring some more to make you happy.”