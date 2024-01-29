Mikel Arteta slams 'totally fake' Barcelona link

Mikel Arteta played youth football for Barcelona - Shutterstock/David Cliff

Mikel Arteta has reacted furiously to reports in Spain linking him to the Barcelona job, describing it as “totally fake news” that has made him “really upset”.

Spanish newspaper Sport reported on Sunday night that Arteta had told his entourage he was looking to leave north London for Barcelona this summer.

On Monday afternoon the Arsenal manager responded strongly to those suggestions and insisted that he has no intention of bringing an end to his “beautiful journey” at the club.

“That is totally fake news,” Arteta said. “I don’t know where it is coming from and it is totally untrue. I am really upset about it.

“I could not believe it. It has no source, nothing. We have to be very cautious when you talk about personal things, to put it in the way that it was put yesterday

“I am in the right place, with the right people. I feel really good about it. As I have said many times, I am immersed in a beautiful journey with this club, with these players and staff, our people, and there is still a lot to do.

“I am really cautious when I talk publicly about my personal things and when someone puts a statement saying something I said or did, it is upsetting.

Arteta (centre) attended Barcelona's famed youth academy La Masia - Football Barcelona

“I understand we are in this industry but I don’t think anyone deserves to hear news like that. I have always been really straight and always said the complete opposite; how happy I am, how grateful I am and how much I enjoy where I am now. That is why I am upset.”

Speculation over the Barcelona job has ramped up as a result of current coach Xavi’s announcement on Saturday that he will be stepping down at the end of this campaign.

Arteta is a product of the Barcelona academy but is contracted to Arsenal for another 18 months. There have not yet been any discussions over a new deal for him at Arsenal but Arteta is relaxed about the situation.

“Things come in a natural way,” Arteta said. “When the time is right we will have those [contract] discussions and find the best way to deal with it.”

Arsenal travel to Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night and will once again be without Thomas Partey, who is yet to recover from his long-term injury. Declan Rice and Gabriel Magalhaes are also doubts for the game, due to hamstring tightness and a knee problem respectively.