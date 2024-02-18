Mikel Arteta sets Arsenal players title challenge: 'We know how important that is to be up there’

Mikel Arteta has stressed to his Arsenal players the importance of goal difference in the title race.

Arsenal thumped Burnley 5-0 at Turf Moor on Saturday as they followed their 6-0 victory at West Ham with another big win on the road.

The Gunners remain two points behind leaders Liverpool but their title hopes were boosted after Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Chelsea.

After their wins over Burnley and West Ham, Arsenal now have a +36 goal difference. That is better than Liverpool’s +35 and City’s +31.

Arteta believes goal difference could be crucial come the end of the season and hopes the hunger of his players can give Arsenal an edge over their title rivals.

“We want more and we know how important the goal difference is to be up there,” he said.

“Every player, whether he plays one minute or 30 minutes, the contribution they are willing to give to the team is really positive, so let’s keep doing it.”

Arsenal’s win over Burnley and West Ham have come after they were criticised for their celebrations following their 3-1 win over Liverpool earlier this month.

Martin Odegaard covered his ears after he gave Arsenal an early lead at Turf Moor.

Asked if Odegaard's celebration were in response to that criticism, Arteta said: “I don’t know, I didn’t notice that he made that gesture.

“But he was really happy in the dressing room. The way he played again today, he was exceptional.

“I don’t think he needs to send any message, he needs to be himself. He needs to do what he thinks, and if he thinks to do something, do it and deal with the consequences, because some people are going to like it, and some people won’t, but we really like him.”