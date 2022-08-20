Mikel Arteta says Arsenal can still improve despite best Premier League start since 2004

AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - August 20, 2022 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta applauds fans after the match - Mikel Arteta says Arsenal can get still improve despite best Premier League start since 2004 - ACTION IMAGES
AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - August 20, 2022 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta applauds fans after the match - Mikel Arteta says Arsenal can get still improve despite best Premier League start since 2004 - ACTION IMAGES

Arsenal moved to the top of the Premier League table for the first time since Arsene Wenger departed the club thanks to an emphatic victory against an overwhelmed Bournemouth.

Not since December 2016 had an Arsenal side finished the night in first place after multiple games had been played, and the win also marked the first time since 2004 that they have won their opening three games of a Premier League campaign.

Mikel Arteta’s side secured a comfortable victory thanks to two first-half goals from captain Martin Odegaard and a superb curling effort from William Saliba, their young centre-back, after the break.

Speaking afterwards, Odegaard urged his team to “stay calm and stay humble” after their impressive start to the new campaign, while Arteta said his team are “still far” from perfect.

“It was really solid from start to the end,” said Odegaard. “We came out and dominated, made some good chances and scored some good goals.

“We know it is always difficult coming to these places. We have struggled before but we were so sharp and aggressive. It was a good performance from start to finish.”

'We have to stay calm and we have to stay humble and see where it takes us'

Arsenal’s faultless start to the new campaign marks a significant improvement from the opening weeks of last season, when they lost their first three games of the Premier League campaign without scoring a goal and were rooted to the bottom of the table.

“Compared to last season we are a little bit ahead but we have to stay calm and we have to stay humble and see where it takes us,” said Odegaard.

Arteta added: “In football, winning makes life completely different. We are in a good run, the atmosphere is good, the unity around the club is incredible and this is really helpful. I am proud because it is not easy to come here and win 3-0 but there are still things to improve.”

Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal’s new striker, once again thrived in the attack and played a key role in both of Odegaard’s early goals.

“He is not just about goals,” said Odegaard of Jesus. “He gives us so much in the play and he drops down to combine. He is brilliant and he is amazing to play with. We are lucky to have him here.”

The gulf in quality between the sides was another reminder of the challenges Bournemouth will face this season, after a similarly heavy defeat by Manchester City last week.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

