Mikel Arteta reveals how quickly Arsenal learnt of William Saliba’s ‘huge potential’

Mikel Arteta has revealed Arsenal saw William Saliba’s “huge potential” after his first two training sessions last summer.

After an impressive season on loan with Marseille, the defender returned to London with many questioning if he could hold down a place in Arteta’s squad.

“The first two sessions we looked at him, we went ‘there’s huge potential here’,” said the Arsenal boss.

“The way he settled, the way he started to get his role around the team and his teammates... he took every question mark that we could have with him out and gave us all the reasons to play him.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.