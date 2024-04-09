Mikel Arteta reveals lessons Arsenal must learn after 'critical moment' in Bayern Munich draw

Difference-maker: Mikel Arteta’s substitutions were crucial as Arsenal claimed a draw with Bayern Munich (REUTERS)

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal must learn to “punish” their opponents after they were held to a 2-2 draw by Bayern Munich.

The Gunners came from behind to level Tuesday’s first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie at the Emirates Stadium, but were left to rue what might have been.

Ben White missed a glorious chance when Arsenal were 1-0 up and Arteta described that as a “critical moment” in the game.

The Arsenal manager said his side were still “alive” in the tie ahead of next week’s second leg in Munich, but they must be more ruthless.

“Then it’s a critical moment in the match - Ben White is in front of the goalkeeper and we have to put that in the net and make it 2-0,” he said.

“Then in Champions League you cannot give anything to the opponent, we have given two goals today. When you have these situations they are going to punish you. That’s the biggest lesson.

“The margins are very small in this competition. It’s very difficult to penetrate the opponents and generate chances against this level of opposition.

“You have to make sure as well that you don’t give anything. I think the team showed a lot of composure especially after 2-1.

“You can throw your toys away and generate a lot of spaces for the opponent and lose the tie in 20 minutes. We haven’t done that. I think the subs made a huge impact.

“The way they came on the pitch, their attitude, their initiative to make things happen made a big difference for the team.”