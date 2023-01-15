Mikel Arteta response to Chelsea signing Arsenal target Mykhaylo Mudryk: ‘We have to have discipline’

Matt Verri
·2 min read
Mikel Arteta insisted Arsenal will keep their “discipline” in the transfer market after missing out on Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The Ukrainian winger was unveiled at Stamford Bridge earlier on Sunday after Chelsea sealed an £89m deal, with Mudryk signing an eight-and-a-half year contract with the Blues after they reached an agreement with Shakhtar Donetsk.

Mudryk was Arsenal’s top target and the Gunners had been involved in lengthy negotiations with Shakhtar, seemingly closing in on a deal before Chelsea swooped to hijack the deal over the weekend.

It comes after Chelsea already secured the loan signing of Joao Felix, another player linked with Arsenal, and it remains to be seen who the Gunners now turn their attentions to before the window closes at the end of the month.

Raphinha is among those now being looked at, as Arsenal look to bolster their forward options. With Gabriel Jesus out injured and Emile Smith Rowe only just returning, it’s an area of the pitch the club could do with strengthening.

The final two weeks of the transfer window could be crucial for the Gunners, who sit eight points clear at the top of the Premier League after victory over Tottenham. Arteta is confident the club are still looking to be active, but they will not be forced into deals that do not make sense.

“I’m very proud to have the players that we have,” Arteta told Sky Sports when asked about Chelsea signing Mudryk.

“We always want to improve the squad. The club is the first one that is trying to do everything we can to improve the players.

“But I think as well we have to have some discipline. We have to be very consistent in the targets that we want but also in what we are able to do in each moment.

“We can make the players better - let’s focus on that.”

He added: “The window is open, we’ll try to improve the team. There are always a few parties involved.

“The club is willing, they have my support, I have their support, and we will try to do it together.”

