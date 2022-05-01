Mikel Arteta offers positive update on Arsenal injury list after Bukayo Saka and Takehiro Tomiyasu scares

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta provided a positive update on the fitness of both Bukayo Saka and Takehiro Tomiyasu following Sunday’s win over West Ham.

Tomiyasu made his first Premier League start since January following a lenghty calf problem but was replaced by Cedric Soares after pulling up injured in the 78th minute.

Saka, meanwhile, was brought off for Emile Smith Rowe for the final few minutes at the London Stadium and looked to be in some discomfort in the closing stages.

Ben White missed the game with a tight hamstring, although it is hoped his problem is not serious.

Arteta, who has already lost Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey to injury problems during the run-in, provided a positive update on his players after the game.

“Ben got injured against Manchester United, he felt a muscular problem and we checked him, and we will have to access him in the next few days to see how he is,” he said.

“Bukayo was fine, he was really fatigued and he has been through a little injury as well. Tomiyasu has just that he had been out for so long and could not continue.”

Arsenal are next in action when they host Leeds United on Sunday, a day after top four rivals Tottenham travel to Liverpool.

The two north London heavyweights will then meet on Thursday May 12 in what looks like a straight shootout to determine who qualifies for next season’s Champions League.