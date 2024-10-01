Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal sent Champions League statement to Europe's top sides with win over PSG

Mikel Arteta was full of pride after a dominant display (AP)

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal have "put our stamp" on the Champions League with a 2-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain at the Emirates Stadium.

First-half goals from Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka earned the Gunners a first victory in the revamped competition over the Ligue 1 champions, who finished as runners-up in 2020 and have twice reached the semi-final since, including last season.

Arsenal, by contrast, are playing their second season in the competition after a six-year absence and Arteta believes the win will be a huge confidence boost for his young squad.

"I think it raises the confidence and the belief that we can compete with any team at that level, in European competitions, in European games [which] are very different to the Premier League," he said.

"I think we showed a lot of maturity in the way we played and we put our stamp in the way we want to behave in Europe against top teams, and I really like that.

"I sensed something different yesterday as well in the way we were preparing the game and how they wanted the level of focus. I think they wanted to prove a point tonight as well, against a top team at home we can be ourselves and we can be very dominant as well. We have to continue to do that.

"It creates a special night, the amazing European nights against big clubs. That belief is something that lifts the energy and spirit of everybody.

"First of of all it's about believing you can face those incredible teams and you have a really good chance to beat them and are good enough to do that. It's going to be really helpful.

"It [impressed me], especially because the result at half-time was similar to a few days ago [in the 4-2 win over Leicester] and then what happened.

"So managing emotionally that and staying in the game in the way we had to do, I was really impressed and happy with that, even though in the second half there were things we must do much better."

Saka, who doubled Arsenal's lead with a free-kick which went through a crowd of players, said afterwards he believes "this is the year" for Arsenal.

"If the players feel that we’re in the right direction and they believe in what we do that’s a really good sign," Arteta said. "It’s a night to be really happy because we played one of the best teams in the world for sure and we managed to perform and win the way that we did. It’s a really good sign for the team.”

Havertz opened the scoring with a header from Leandro Trossard's cross after an excellent run into the box to make it three goals in a week.

"He's so powerful, but as well he’s so intelligent," Arteta said.

"The way he occupies the spaces, the way he glides everything together. Now when he’s around the box and you have the feeling he’s going to score a goal. The goal was superb and overall a really good performance. So really pleased with him."