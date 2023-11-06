Mikel Arteta was incendiary and unreasonable – the perfect post-match interview blend

Mikel Arteta's exasperation with Var calls sparked a memorable outburst

The post-match interview, skilfully wielded, can be a sharp tool in the manager’s arsenal, but the Arsenal manager was more blunt force trauma this weekend as he swung wildly at targets real and imagined. But whether he was right or wrong in his Var assessments, Mikel Arteta has unquestionably contributed to the gaiety of nations over the weekend, and as football continues its inexorable evolution away from mere sport and into the nation’s most all-consuming soap opera, this has been a gripping new storyline. The only disappointment for TV viewers is that we have to wait several days until seeing the seething señor from San Sebastián on screen again.

Arteta’s responses after losing to Newcastle have become an instant classic of the genre, and the fact that Arsenal made a statement on Sunday backing their manager gives his outburst the legs to take its place alongside such legendary gaffer broadsides as Kevin Keegan loving it, Sir Alex Ferguson being an early adopter of decrying the BBC as biased, Rafael Benítez’s “facts” and the collected passive-aggressive works of Jose Mourinho 2004-2021.

The BBC Match of the Day interviewer put an excellent question to Arteta about Var: “Is it the process that’s at fault, or the people in charge of the process?”

Arteta replied: “It is the outcome. The outcome is nowhere near the level that this league needs to have.” He wasn’t going to play ball by engaging with any thought or discussion about whether it was the system or whether it was the implementation: he hadn’t got what he wanted, therefore everything was bad and wrong. You could go so far, Arteta suggested, as to call this a matter of morality. Nothing less than an outrage and an assault on decency.

Putting the question to literally the least neutral person in the world about an issue isn’t going to deliver much in the way of policy guidance. It would be like courts allowing victims to do the sentencing. Obviously, Eddie Howe wasn’t sick and embarrassed by the officiating. Equally obviously, Arteta wouldn’t have been outraged if the cookie had crumbled his way on this occasion. But what do you expect? We are not looking for sense here, we are on the hunt for sensation.

Arteta’s responses are totally appropriate in the heat of the moment: indeed the very format of the post-match interview has one goal only, which is to get the manager to say something incendiary and unreasonable. It’s a logic-free zone, and all the better for it. We are living in the vibes era, and this is an ideal expression of our times. Never mind the facts, what do you feel about it all?

The questions-and-answers sessions have traditionally fallen into three categories. Firstly, the manager deliberately says nothing and it’s all a boring waste of time, filling up airtime with the lads being over the moon or sick as a parrot. Second, the manager attempts, with varying degrees of success, to land a psychological blow on a rival, motivate one of his own players, or distract from his own tactical and selection blunders. And thirdly, most watchably, the manager loses his shape and starts throwing out wild and paranoid accusations about conspiracies, dark forces at play, unspecified but powerfully felt grievances that beset him and him alone. And it is the third approach that is in the ascendancy.

Arsenal’s solemn declaration of “wholeheartedly supporting” their man lends credibility to what is no more than someone, perfectly understandably, being sore that he hasn’t had his own way. It will be another manager’s turn next week: this is a well of content and discourse that will never run dry, as long as humans are involved in making decisions, and other humans are involved in getting very cross about them. Var is a bad idea with a bad mechanism being badly administered, but it has given the post-match manager interview format a tremendous shot in the arm, and this debate is clearly going to run and run.

