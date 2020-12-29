Mikel Arteta hopeful Bukayo Saka injury not too serious after youngster dazzles again in Brighton win

(Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is hopeful Bukayo Saka is not seriously injured after he was forced to come off during Tuesday’s win at Brighton.

Saka set up the winning goal during the 1-0 victory at the Amex Stadium, spinning Dan Burn and carrying the ball 50 yards before teeing up Alexandre Lacazette to score.

That was in the 66th minute and 15 minutes later the teenager was forced to come off after appearing to injure his ankle.

However, asked if it was a serious injury, Arteta replied: “Hopefully no.

“He was limping but I think he took a strong challenge there. Hopefully he will be fine.”

In a difficult season for Arsenal, Saka has been a bright spark and he was the team’s best player against Brighton.

As well as assisting Lacazette’s winner, the teenager worked tirelessly for the team to help make it back-to-back wins after beating Chelsea on Boxing Day.

Saka is rightly getting plenty of plaudits for his performances - and he has made his England debut this season - but Arteta is keen to keep the winger’s feet on the ground.

“I would like everybody to be cautious,” he said. “Let him be and let him develop.

“I think he is having the right progression. I think he has got the right people around him in his house, in his entourage.

“Then he has got the right team-mates to support him all the time, give him confidence, keep his feet on the floor - but as well giving him support and confidence.

“Then hopefully we can be the right coaches around him and the right club to see the player that he can be in the future.”

