Mikel Arteta hails ‘outstanding’ Gabriel Jesus but insists there is more to come from Arsenal striker

(REUTERS)

Mikel Arteta believes Gabriel Jesus still has plenty of room to improve, even after a brilliant start to his Arsenal career.

The Brazilian was superb again in the Gunners’ comfortable win over Bournemouth, heavily involved in his side’s first two goals before he had a strike ruled out by VAR late in the match.

Jesus has had an immediate impact at Arsenal, lifting those around him and playing a major role in the club winnining their first three matches of a Premier League season for the first time in 18 years.

While Arteta was full of praise for his striker, he insisted that Jesus can reach new levels.

”Those individual actions make the difference in football,” Arteta told Sky Sports.

“Gabby is doing that week in, week out. He didn’t score today but he was involved in the goals and his contribution to the team was outstanding.”

He added: “He’s 25 so can still improve his level a lot. He’s hungry enough and got a huge desire to get better and be the best that he can be. That’s what he needs to do.”

Martin Odegaard put the Gunners two goals up against Bournemouth with barely more than ten minutes on the clock, before William Saliba ensured there were no second-half nerves with a brilliant strike for his first Arsenal goal.

It leaves Arteta’s side top of the Premier League table, at least until Manchester City face Newcastle on Sunday, though once again the Arsenal boss proved a difficult man to impress.

“Still far [from perfect],” Arteta said.

“We had some strong periods and we were very efficient in the opponent’s half, but in the second half we conceded too many chances for Bournemouth to put the box in the box and then you’re going to suffer.

“I’m proud because it’s not easy to come here and win 3-0 but there are still things to improve.”