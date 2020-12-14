Mikel Arteta 'a great manager' and has backing of Arsenal players, says Kieran Tierney

Kieran Tierney - Mikel Arteta 'a great manager' and Arsenal players back him, says Kieran Tierney - Arsenal FC

Kieran Tierney has come to the defence of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, saying the players must take full responsibility for the club’s disastrous start to the season.

Arsenal’s 1-0 defeat at home to Burnley on Sunday left them in 15th place in the Premier League and means this is their worst start to a top-flight season since 1974.

Arteta’s side were not helped by the red card shown to midfielder Granit Xhaka, who grabbed the throat of Burnley midfielder Ashley Westwood, and Tierney said the players must take the blame after four consecutive home defeats.

“It’s not good enough,” said Tierney. “There is no way to disguise it. It’s terrible, to be honest. It’s not what we are, not where we are as a club.

“It’s not what the fans deserve, it’s not what the manager deserves, it’s not what the board and that deserve. It’s us players that need to take responsibility for this.

“It’s on us and nobody else. We have got a great manager and we believe in him 100 per cent. The blame is on us, nobody else.”

Tierney, who joined the club from Celtic last year, added that this is perhaps the “lowest” the players have felt in their entire careers.

“Everything is going wrong, isn’t it?” he said. “We are working on the right things, we are doing the right things in training, we are working as hard as we can, but things that can go wrong are going wrong.

“That happens in football. It is the lowest we have probably all felt in our careers and nobody is going to help us except ourselves. So we just need to keep believing, keep positive. I know it is hard.

“I know the fans deserve much better and all I can do is apologise to every single one of the supporters through this tough time. We just need to work hard. It is easy enough to say we want to do better, but we need to actually show we want to do better.

“We are not playing well enough. We are doing well in stages but it is not good enough. We need to get better throughout the full game. We need to take chances, we need to score goals. It’s Arsenal. It’s just not good enough.”