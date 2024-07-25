Mikel Arteta confirms Karl Hein could leave Arsenal on loan this summer

Mikel Arteta has confirmed Arsenal goalkeeper Karl Hein could go out on loan for the season ahead.

The 22-year-old joined the Gunners in 2018 and has only made one first-team appearance for the club, that coming against Brighton in the Carabao Cup in 2022.

Hein, however, signed a new contract in June and proved the penalty shootout hero as Arteta’s side got their pre-season tour of the United States off to a winning start.

The Estonia international saved two penalties in Carson, California after a 1-1 draw between the two Premier League sides.

Arsenal have signed two goalkeepers this summer in Lucas Nygaard and Tommy Setford and have David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale due back closer to the start of the season after their Euro 2024 campaigns.

“That’s a conversation that we are having at the moment,” said Arteta when asked about Hein’s future

“Obviously, David and Aaron are away at the moment and we’re really short in the position.

“We want to develop our players, especially a player like Karl with a big potential and a big future ahead of him. He needs to play games, so we’re going to explore that option as well.”

Standard Sport understands the club are also interested in signing a home-grown goalkeeper should Ramsdale leave this summer.

Wolves stopper Daniel Bentley, who started his career at Arsenal, has been the subject of a £50k bid, though that has been rejected by the Molineux club.