Mikel Arteta confirms Arsenal new contract talks set to begin

Mikel Arteta will hold contract talks with Arsenal once the summer transfer window has closed.

Arteta is into the final year of his current deal and is expected to agree fresh terms after transforming the Gunners.

The Spaniard has led Arsenal to second in the Premier League in each of the past two seasons, while he also won the FA Cup in 2020.

Arteta has been linked with high-profile jobs in that time, including Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

I am very grateful first of all the people I work with every single day, it’s really difficult to find that harmony, trust, belief and alignment in the vision

Mikel Arteta

And when asked if contract talks with Arsenal will happen after the transfer window closes next week, Arteta said: “Yeah.

“The focus has been on the transfer window and we had quite a lot of things to do and discuss. We are on it and we will take care of that in the right moment.

“I am very grateful first of all for where I’m sitting and the people I work with every single day because it’s really difficult to find that harmony, trust, belief and alignment in the vision.

“It’s something I always mention because I believe we still have an unbelievable time ahead of us. It’s very exciting and I am very excited about it.”

Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal came so close to winning the title last season, with Manchester City only securing it on the final day of the campaign.

Arteta is determined to mount another challenge this season and believes the Gunners can end their now 20-year wait to win the Premier League.

“I always had that feeling,” he said. “Belief in the players and trusting them is the only way to get the best out of individuals.

“We always have them. To achieve what level? That’s something else. It’s another thing to perform at the highest level to win the game. That’s the challenge. It’s the second game and that’s what we’re going to do.”