Mikel Arteta confident Arsenal are now major players in the transfer market after rebuild

Mikel Arteta hailed Arsenal for building a set-up that can entice even top targets to sign for the Gunners.

The Arsenal boss revealed his delight at the way the north Londoners were able to convince Declan Rice to join them over other interested suitors like Manchester City.

And Arteta believes Arsenal will only continue to be able to lure players of the highest calibre to the Emirates Stadium in future.

"The important thing now is that when we have a target we have the resources that we need to bring that player in but as well that we can convince him and what we tell him excites him, that he feels inspired and wants to be part of it," said Arteta.

"That is the feeling we are getting with every player I want to sign but as well with the players we already have here.

"They are the ones we have to look after and that they maintain that feeling and willingness to be here and drive the club to be better every day."

Arsenal will face Manchester City in Sunday’s Community Shield at Wembley in the final throes of a pre-season clearly designed to push Pep Guardiola’s champions all the way again in the Premier League.

Rice made the £105million switch from West Ham this summer and has already impressed Arteta with his attitude and drive.

"His leadership skill is unquestionable," said Arteta.

"And when you meet him and spend five minutes with him, you already get the feeling and impression that he will help so much the dressing room and approach that we want to take in games."

Kai Havertz has been another high-profile summer recruit, moving across London from Chelsea.

The versatile Germany forward operated in a variety of roles for the Blues, and Arteta is at pains not to pigeonhole the talented former Leverkusen star too soon with the Gunners.

Leader: Rice signed for Arsenal despite interest from Manchester City (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

"He has played the majority of his minutes as an attacking midfielder, but he can play on the right, he has played as a winger, and inside as a No 9 and a false 9, so we will see," said Arteta.

"We are seeing a lot of things, the team gives you a lot of information every day, and some connections and relationships that you didn’t expect.

"So we have our eyes open to that and will not close the door to something."