Mikel Arteta beware! How Everton plan to spoil potential Arsenal title party

To capitalise on any slip-up from Manchester City on the final day on Sunday, Arsenal must beat Everton at home.

That might seem a fairly straightforward task, were it not for the manager in the opposition dugout. Sean Dyche has proved a constant thorn in Mikel Arteta’s side during his time at Arsenal.

In eight meetings, Arteta has managed three wins over Dyche and Arsenal have scored just seven goals.

Of the managers Arteta has faced at least three times, Dyche has the best record of goals conceded per 90 minutes at 0.88. The next best? Pep Guardiola, with an average of 0.92.

Since their first clash in 2020, Dyche has found a way to knock Arteta’s Arsenal off their rhythm, and he is dead set on making life difficult for them again.

His Everton side are in fine form, unbeaten in their last five matches, with just one goal conceded on that run, and last week Dyche was named manager of the month for April.

In his past three games against the Gunners, Dyche has opted for a 4-5-1 formation and is again likely to pack the midfield to frustrate them.

Troublemakers: Everton are looking to ensure Arsenal have no chance to win the title in final-day clash (Getty Images)

He will ask his wingers to work back to double up on Arsenal’s wide players and give his full-backs the support they need. Everton will be happy to surrender possession and sit deep in a low block, a tactic opponents have deployed against Arsenal to good effect.

For the reverse fixture at Goodison Park in September, Everton had just 26 per cent of the ball, yet conceded four shots on target. They were undone by a moment of individual brilliance by Leandro Trossard in a 1-0 defeat.

Everton have nothing to play for, but midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has said they are ready to be “troublemakers” at the Emirates Stadium.

“The world is watching,” he said. “It’s a good pressure and challenge for us. If we have to be the troublemaker in the Premier League against Arsenal, then why not?”

Dyche will be tempted to play Amadou Onana, despite the Everton midfielder starting just one of their past five games.

The Belgian has been scouted by Arsenal and proved to be effective against them in the past.

His height and physicality has disrupted their midfield and he was arguably the best player on the pitch when Everton beat Arsenal 1-0 in Dyche’s first game in charge, last February.

Arsenal are a different team to back then and will be confident of holding up their end of the title bargain after 15 wins in 17 Premier League games this year.

But patience might be required against a manager who would love to spoil the potential party.