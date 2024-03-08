Mikel Arteta backs Aaron Ramsdale for Euro 2024 despite lack of Arsenal action

Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has enough credit in the bank to keep his place in the England squad.

Ramsdale has lost his place as the Gunners No1 this season after the club signed David Raya on loan from Brentford last summer.

Ramsdale will get a rare chance to shine on Saturday, however, as Arsenal are hosting Brentford and Raya is ineligible to face his parent club.

It will be Ramsdale’s first Premier League appearance since November and the 25-year-old has previously spoken about fears he could lose his place in the England squad ahead of this summer’s European Championship.

But Arteta said: “I don’t know how Gareth [Southgate] is thinking, but if I put that situation into my eyes and my perspective and how I make a decision, I would judge Aaron not for what he has done in one day but what he has done in the last two or three seasons and the consistency he has shown, the quality he has shown.

“It would give me no reason to make another decision.”

After a shaky start to his Arsenal career, Raya has impressed as the club’s No1 and he is currently winning the race for the Premier League’s Golden Glove.

Arteta’s decision to oust Ramsdale was met with criticism when he opted to do it, but he says the Spaniard’s form now does not make him feel vindicated.

“We try to make every decision to try to play better, to improve the team and that’s it,” he said. “That’s the only objective and then the players are the ones to make those decisions, right or wrong.”

Ramsdale earned a reputation for being an emotional goalkeeper for Arsenal and Arteta wants him to stick to his guns on Saturday against Brentford.

“A player has to be himself and one of the biggest qualities of Aaron is his character and his charisma, his enthusiasm, his energy,” he said. “He is contagious with that. You cannot control that. That is him.”