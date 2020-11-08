Mikel Arteta —Mikel Arteta: Arsenal must be more ruthless if we want to compete with the top teams - AP

Mikel Arteta took responsibility for Arsenal’s shocking performance in their 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa and admitted his side cannot expect to challenge the top teams until they start scoring goals again.

A brace from Ollie Watkins and a Bukaya Sako own-goal condemned Arsenal to a second successive home defeat, either side of the victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Arsenal’s impressive defensive record was smashed by Villa, while they once again failed to find the back of the net, having drawn a blank against Leicester City, and striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang did not manage a single shot.

Going into the international break, Arsenal sit in the bottom half of the Premier League table, five places below Villa.

“It’s impossible to be fighting with the top teams with these numbers,” said Arsenal manager Arteta. “We need to get back to what we were doing at the back and we need to improve our numbers in attack and be more ruthless.

“After that, we performed below our standards and I have to say it's the first time I've seen us play and we weren't a team.

View photos Sam Dean's Arsenal briefing More

“I take full responsibility. I am responsible to make the team perform on the pitch and today we were not a team and it is my job. It is why I am standing here.”

Villa manager Dean Smith rated his team’s success on a par, if not better, than the 7-2 victory over champions Liverpool, saying: “It’s up there with the Liverpool win, if not better. We were a threat whenever we went forwards and it was a really, really top performance.”