Mikel Arteta: Arsenal boss compares formation tinkering to beating traffic on commute

Mikel Arteta was appointed Arsenal manager in December 2019

Mikel Arteta responded to criticism of Arsenal's formation changes this season by comparing his tinkering to beating the traffic on his daily commute.

The Gunners have seven points from their first three Premier League games.

Arsenal finished as runners-up to Manchester City last season after they fell away at the end of the season.

"Every morning I come from my house to Colney. One day I have a flat tyre, what do I do? So every game is a different story," Arteta said.

"Sometimes I leave at six and I need to go to the windscreen because it's icy. At six o'clock normally I go Finchley Road and then the A21 because it's faster.

"Now Finchley Road is 20 miles per hour so sometimes I take a back door. But then I go on the M25. But depending on if it's a school ride I take one exit. If it's after seven o'clock I take a different exit and then I go.

"If we have another injury we're going to have to do something else. If Bukayo (Saka) is not there we're going to have something else. So the M25 won't be good enough. Maybe we'll take another one.

"If I speak to a taxi driver that has learned the whole of London for 20 years, I know nothing compared to him because he will tell me all the streets and options at the best time."

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Arsenal's clash with Manchester United on Sunday, Arteta also ruled out any late arrivals on transfer deadline day.

The Gunners made three signings in forward Kai Havertz, midfielder Declan Rice and defender Jurrien Timber earlier in the summer.

Arteta added: "I don't expect anybody to come in. We've done quite a lot and had a bit of uncertainty with some players as well, so we had to be very cautious and find alternatives.

"Sometimes you want to do everything that is needed but sometimes it's not possible and we have to adapt.

"We cannot go and buy another three players and if somebody else gets injured long-term, do something else. It just wasn't possible."