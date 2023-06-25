Mikel Arteta addresses Arsenal transfer interest in Declan Rice and Kai Havertz for first time

Mikel Arteta has spoken for the first time about Arsenal's transfer window pursuits of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz.

West Ham captain Rice is the Gunners No1 summer target, with a deal reportedly being worked on since late last year, and the club have had two bids rejected, the last totalling £90million, to leave the door open for Treble winners Manchester City to make their move

While there are doubts over Rice's destination, Chelsea forward Havertz is widely expected to move across the capital in a deal worth around £65m.

With Arteta embarked on yet another big-spending summer - few managers have been backed as strongly since his appointment - the boss was questioned by Spanish daily Marca about the two players.

Asked about Rice, Arteta simply replied: "I can't talk about players who are not in the club. I prefer not to say anything."

Asked if the same mantra applies to the Havertz deal, Arteta slightly changed his tune.

"Talent comes at a price, and at Arsenal we are always interested in youngsters with experience," he said.

"I repeat, I'm not talking about players from other clubs, but in the case of Kai he has already shown a lot, including [winning] a Champions League. He is a talented player, versatile and only 24 years old."