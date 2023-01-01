Mike Williams might have topped Justin Jefferson for catch of the season with unreal, one-handed sideline grab

Chris Cwik
·3 min read
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) makes a one-handed catch during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) makes a one-handed catch during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson turned in the best catch of the 2022 NFL season ... for a few weeks. Jefferson may have met his match in Week 17, when Mike Williams of the Los Angeles Chargers turned in an excellent one-handed grab on the sideline that might be the best catch of the NFL season.

Williams' grab came with 1:26 left in the second quarter as the Chargers took on the Los Angeles Rams. With the Chargers driving down the field for a score before half time, Williams hauled in an incredible one-handed grab to bring the team closer to field-goal range.

Williams fully extended his arm, firmly secured the ball with his right hand and had the awareness to tap both feet in bounds before falling to the ground. It was, at the very least, good enough to enter the conversation for the best catch of the 2022 NFL season. The NFL's official Twitter account seemed to think Williams locked up that title, at least.

Was Mike Williams' catch really better than Justin Jefferson's catch?

But was it really better than Jefferson's grab?

In case you forgot what that looked like, allow us to refresh your memory. Back in Week 10, the Vikings trailed the Buffalo Bills by 4 points with under two minutes to play. On 4th-and-18, Kirk Cousins found Jefferson for a crucial first down to keep the Vikings' hopes alive. The pass was high, but Jefferson went up with one hand and somehow wrestled the ball away from the Bills defender while going to the ground.

The Vikings went on to win the game thanks to Jefferson's heroics. He put up a ridiculous 10 catches, 197 yards and a score in the Vikings' 33-30 win. That performance resulted in Jefferson winning the NFC offensive player of the week award, and getting some of his gear sent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Jefferson's catch came at a much bigger moment in the game, and deserves extra credit for that. He also had a defender draped all of him, upping the level of difficulty and concentration on the play.

Williams' grab wasn't as clutch, but he had to tip-toe the sideline. He didn't have to contend with a defender to make the catch, but that made it more aesthetically pleasing. You can see all of Williams' movements clearly. He made an extremely difficult catch look easy by smoothly grabbed the ball and getting his feet in bounds in one motion. It highlighted the unreal level of athleticism NFL players possess.

Ultimately, none of this matters. There's no award for "best catch of the NFL season." But it creates a fun debate. Do you prefer Jefferson's catch because it was clutch? Or do you love the fluid motion Williams displayed when he hauled in his grab?

There's no wrong answer here, just two awesome catches.

Latest Stories

  • Dolphins without multiple key players for high-stakes game vs. Patriots

    The Dolphins will be without multiple key starters for Sunday’s road game against the New England Patriots, a matchup that could clinch the franchise’s first postseason berth since 2016.

  • Bears drop 9th straight game in what is now the longest losing streak in franchise history

    That's another franchise first this season for the Bears.

  • Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 17 matchup

    Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 17 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers.

  • Newly released tax returns reveal Trump paid more in foreign taxes than US income tax for years

    Donald Trump's tax returns, released after years of legal battles, shed light on his business dealings in China, India, and the United Arab Emirates.

  • Kevin Burkhardt delivers announcer's jinx of a lifetime, calls Chris Godwin 'reliable' moments before disaster

    Kevin Burkhardt spoke too soon while praising Chris Godwin.

  • NFL Winners and Losers: Nobody is shocked by Carson Wentz failing, except the Commanders

    Carson Wentz had an interception-filled Sunday, which was predictable.

  • Splitting up Matthews and Marner has worked a treat for Maple Leafs

    Pairing Auston Matthews with William Nylander and putting them on a line with Michael Bunting has created an offensive juggernaut for the Leafs, something that would have been unimaginable when Matthews was producing magic alongside Mitch Marner.

  • Tatum, Brown score 29 each and Celtics beat Clippers 116-110

    BOSTON (AP) — Even from atop the NBA standings, the Boston Celtics remember the losses. Three weeks after absorbing their worst one of the season in Los Angeles, the Celtics turned back the Clippers in Boston 116-110 on Thursday night, getting 29 points apiece from Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. “We definitely wanted to play better than we played last time,” Brown said. “Those guys beat us up pretty bad in L.A. So we wanted to change the narrative tonight on our home floor and come out and get a

  • Lions rout Bears 41-10 and take playoff hopes to Green Bay

    DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 on Sunday to remain in the playoff chase. The Lions (8-8) have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time since 2016 going into their regular-season finale at Green Bay. The Justin Fields-led Bears (3-13) took two leads in the opening quarter before collapsing and losing a franchise-record ninth st

  • CF Montreal signs defender George Campbell to three-year contract

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal signed defender George Campbell to a three-year contract on Friday. The deal includes an option year for the 2026 season, the Major League Soccer club said in a release. The 21-year-old centre back was acquired by CF Montreal on Dec. 13 from Atlanta United FC. Campbell played in 36 regular-season games over three seasons with Atlanta. He has also made two appearances for the American U20 national team. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2022. Th

  • Canada's Louttit crowds World Cup ski jump podium

    LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada

  • Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row

    CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the first quarter, 15 in the second, 18 in the third and 22 in the fourth to improve to 24-12. Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton added 14 points apiece for Brooklyn, Yuta Watanabe had 11 and T.J. Warren 10. LaMelo Bal had 23 points, se

  • Weegar gives Flames big lift in 3-2 win over Canucks

    CALGARY — Defenceman Mackenzie Weegar notched his first goal as a Flame and added an assist Saturday night to lead Calgary to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (18-13-7), which has points in 12 of its last 15 (8-3-4) games. Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson replied for Vancouver (16-17-3), which has dropped two straight on the road after winning seven in a row in opposition rinks. Getting the start for the Flames, Jacob Markstrom made

  • Talbot shines as Senators beat Bruins 3-2 in shootout

    OTTAWA — If not for netminder Cam Talbot, Alex DeBrincat would never have had the chance to play hero. DeBrincat scored the only goal of the shootout Tuesday night as the Ottawa Senators earned a 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins, but a 49-save performance by Talbot, including 26 in the third period, was the main reason it got that far. “It was an exciting game. Probably gave them a few too many looks but Talbs kept us in the game for the most part and it’s nice to get the win,” said DeBrincat, who

  • Jags rout Texans 31-3 to end 9-game skid vs. Houston

    HOUSTON (AP) — Travis Etienne ran for 108 yards and a touchdown before halftime, Tyson Campbell returned a fumble for a score and the Jacksonville Jaguars snapped a nine-game skid against Houston by routing the Texans 31-3 on Sunday for their fourth straight victory overall. Jacksonville (8-8) is in first place in the AFC South and would win the division for the first time since 2017 with a victory at home over slumping Tennessee next week in the regular-season finale. The Titans (7-9) have drop

  • Stars sign veteran Joe Pavelski to extension through 2023-24

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Veteran forward Joe Pavelski signed a one-year contract extension with the Dallas Stars on Sunday before he could have become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season. The extension for the 2023-24 season has a base salary of US$3.5 million, along with an additional $2 million in potential performance bonuses. The 38-year-old Pavelski currently is in his fourth season with Dallas and his 17th in the NHL. Pavelski has appeared in all 38 games this season and is th

  • Despite changes, Broncos stuck with same old result in KC

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The coach making all the important decisions on the Denver sideline was different Sunday. So was the one calling the offensive plays from a booth high above Arrowhead Stadium. The result was very much the same. Less than a week after the beaten-down Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and put 67-year-old career assistant Jerry Rosburg in charge, they fumbled through another game they could've won. Their defense collapsed when it mattered the most, and t

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Whitecaps extend midfielder Caio Alexandre's loan to Brazilian team for a year

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have extended midfielder Caio Alexandre’s loan to Fortaleza EC for another year, with an obligation for the Brazilian side to purchase his contract if he hits undisclosed performance benchmarks. The loan agreement, which was originally set to end at the end of the year, now runs through Dec. 31, 2023. Alexandre originally joined Fortaleza on loan last August. The 23-year-old scored a goal and started 11 of his 12 appearances with Fortaleza last season, helping

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No