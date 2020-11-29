Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr results LIVE! Boxing stream - draw reaction, undercard, Jake Paul win, rematch plans

(Getty Images for Triller)

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr.

After all the entertainment of Joe Joyce’s upset of Daniel Dubois, we had a remarkable spectacle on our hands in so many ways tonight as two retired American boxing legends went head to head on their returns to the ring in an entertaining eight-round exhibition contest.

‘Iron’ Mike’s last professional fight came 15 years ago, when he was surprisingly beaten by Irishman Kevin McBride - a defeat which saw the former undisputed heavyweight champion of the world hang up his gloves.

Meanwhile Jones Jr, who at 51 is three years younger than his opponent, was a world champion at four weights and only retired in 2018 after a 75-fight career.

Neither man disgraced themselves during a highly watchable battle that went the distance before being declared a draw by a trio of former WBC champions in Christy Martin, Vinny Pazienza and Chad Dawson.

YouTube star Jake Paul decimated former NBA player Nate Robinson in the chief support act of the night, while former two-weight world champion Badou Jack dominated Blake McKernan.

There were also impressive wins for Jamaine Ortiz and Edward Vazquez on Saturday’s undercard.

Results in full

Mike Tyson draw Roy Jones Jr

Badou Jack beats Blake McKernan

Jamaine Ortiz beats Sulaiman Segawa

Edward Vazquez beats Irvin Gonzalez Jr

Jake Paul beats Nate Robinson

Follow all the reaction with Standard Sport's LIVE blog!