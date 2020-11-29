Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones result: Legends’ exhibition fight ends in draw

(Independent)

Mike Tyson rolled back the years against Roy Jones Jr as the two boxing legends drew their special exhibition fight in Los Angeles.

The two former world champions and Hall of Fame fighters met at the Staples Center on Saturday night.

Iron Mike called time on his glittering professional career back in 2005 with Jones, now 51, still remaining active in recent years.

But the 54-year-old Tyson showed some fleeting glimpses of the trademark speed that at his peak made him one of the most feared fighters in history.

Tyson started the fight the stronger dominating proceedings from the middle of the ring and putting together some neat combinations albeit landing without the power of old.

With revised rules in play a stoppage was always unlikely to be on the cards with the two embracing at the end of the eighth and final round before the judges’ decision of a draw was confirmed.

Earlier in the night Jake Paul knocked out Nate Robinson while Badou Jack won an unanimous decision against Blake McKernan.