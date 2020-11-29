Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones ring walk time: When will fight start?

Mike Tyson will take on Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition fight (MikeTyson)

Mike Tyson, The Baddest Man on the Planet, is back with fellow legendary fighter Roy Jones Jr. for what should be an unmissable heavyweight exhibition fight.

The pair are strapping up their gloves again and ready for another go around back in the ring on Saturday.

Tyson is back in incredible shape and has been speaking coherently on his podcast about the effect of maintaining his health, but there is nothing that can replace the feeling of walking through those ropes.

It will be a strange event after both fighters were forced into agreeing on a number of bizarre rules, regulations and stipulations in order for the California State Athletic Commission to sanction this bout.

Quite whether anybody believes Tyson will be able to resist bringing the terrifying, destructive attitude to the ring, which made him such an icon, remains unclear.

From YouTube stars to former NBA players, the undercard can also boast a colourful mix of characters, with the event set to bring in plenty of eyeballs over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Here’s when we expect the fighters to walk to the ring and when that first bell might sound.

When and where is it?

The fight is on Saturday, 28 November at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

What time are the ring walks and when will the fights start?

Paul vs Robinson supports the main event between Tyson and Jones Jr, we can expect them to be in the ring any time after 1am, with the main event likely to be around 4am.

How can I watch it and will there be a live stream?

The fight will be available live and exclusive on BT Sport Box Office. Coverage begins at 1am GMT on 29 November.

BT Sport subscribers can watch the first hour of the coverage for free, before the pay curtain kicks in and fans will be required to pay £19.95 (€29.99 in the Republic of Ireland).

You can watch a live stream by purchasing the fight through the BT Sport Box Office website and watch either on the website link provided or via the BT Sport Box Office app.

Fans in the United States can live stream the fight through Fite.tv and TysonOnTriller.com for $49.99, there will also be a 10-part documentary series through Triller in the build-up.

Who is fighting?

Heavyweight (8 rounds) - Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr.

Cruiserweight (6 rounds) - Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson

Light heavyweight (8 rounds) - Badou Jack vs Blake McKernan

Cruiserweight (6 rounds) - Viddal Riley vs Rashad Coulter

Tyson on why he is taking the fight

"It's because I can do it. And I believe other people believe they can do it too," he said.

"Just because we are 54, it doesn't mean that we have to start a new career and our lives are totally over. Not when you feel as beautiful as I do, and I'm sure that other people feel the same way.

"I never took that many punches. After the last fight I had, I left and I lived my life, and I've been through some experiences, and now I'm back here. I feel like I took better care of my body and my state of mind than most of the fighters before me that retired and came back."

Jones Jr on why he is taking the fight

"I've been trying to enjoy retirement, but people don't seem to want to let me retire. They keep calling me, telling me that Mike wants to come back, and that you'd be a great opponent for Mike.

"We always wanted to see it, but I would've preferred it back then. Tyson is a hell of a specimen still. Still a problem to deal with. But at the same time, life is life, you only live once. You want to know what it's like, you go in there and see. You still gotta see it."

Odds

Tyson: 1.62

Jones: 2.28

