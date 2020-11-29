Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones LIVE: Stream, latest updates and how to watch online

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr (USA TODAY Sports)

Legendary fighters Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr take to the ring tonight for an exhibition match.

The fight is Tyson’s first in more than 15 years - and Jones’s first for just under two years, with the four-weight world champion having an extraordinarily long career spanning more than 29 years.

"Not a real fight? We got Mike Tyson versus Roy Jones," Tyson said Thursday in an online press conference. "I'm coming to fight, and I hope he's coming to fight, and that's all you need to know."

"Who goes in the ring with the great, legendary Mike Tyson and thinks it's an exhibition?" Jones said. "Twelve-ounce gloves? No headgear? Really? This is an exhibition? Come on, bruh. Be real."

Tyson vs Jones Jr will have a bizarre set of rules however, while a winner will be declared and knockouts allowed, it certainly won’t be a normal exhibition.

Key Rules

Eight rounds at two minutes each

No head gear required

Both fighters will wear 12 ounce gloves (usually 10 ounce)

Winner will be declared

Both men will be awarded belts

Both fighters used VADA ahead of fight

Both fighters required to pass thorough medical checks in order to be cleared to fight

