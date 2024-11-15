USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul. There has been plenty of chatter and analysis about who has the advantage in the ring for Friday's fight.

There is no question Tyson holds the experience edge. He turned pro at 18, is a former heavyweight champion and is known for his debilitating blows. Now, he is returning to the ring at 58 for his first sanctioned bout since 2005.

But what about the brass tacks of boxing? Who has the advantage when it comes to reach, height or stance? Paul has not been boxing long and while his record is solid, some critics say he has not been challenged.

Let's go to the tale of the tape:

Mike Tyson

Age: 58

Height: 5-10

Weight: 228.4 pounds

Stance: Orthodox

Reach: 71 inches

Record: 50-6

Knockouts: 44

Nickname: Iron Mike, The Baddest Man on the Planet

Hometown: Brooklyn, New York

Zodiac sign: Cancer

Net worth: $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth

Jake Paul

Age: 27

Height: 6-1

Weight: 227

Stance: Orthodox

Reach: 76 inches

Record: 10-1

Knockouts: 7

Nickname: The Problem Child, El Gallo

Hometown: Cleveland, Ohio

Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Net worth: Almost $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul: Tale of the tape