Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul undercard: Taylor-Serrano has super lightweight title at stake

You know all about the main event: Baddest Man on the Planet vs. YouTuber-turned boxer.

But the six fights leading up to the heavyweight bout between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul make for an intriguing and likely entertaining card.

The best fight of the night could be the co-main, a showdown between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano with the undisputed super lightweight championship at stake. They fought to a bloody split decision in April 2022 in a bout that culminated with a memorable, action-packed 10th round.

Now Serrano has a shot at redemption.

“I believe I won our first fight, but I didn’t get the decision,’’ Serrano posted on her X account. “This time I’m not leaving it to the judges. No more sweet Serrano. War mentality activated.”

Katie Taylor (23-1, 6 KOs) vs. Amanda Serrano (47-2-1, 31 KOs)

Katie Taylor, left, trades punches with Amanda Serrano during their fight April 30, 2022. Taylor defeated Serrano on a judges decision. The two have a rematch Friday on the undercard of the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight.

Weight class: Super lightweight (140 pounds)

Rounds: 12 (two-minute rounds)

Taylor age: 38

Serrano age: 36

Taylor analysis: The Irish boxer won an Olympic gold medal in 2012, then turned pro after failing to medal at the 2016 Olympics. She’s now the undisputed super lightweight champ and in 2022 beat Serrano by split decision. Taylor suffered her first defeat in May 2023 with a loss to Chantelle Cameron by majority decision. In the rematch, Taylor prevailed by majority decision – her last bout to date.

Serrano analysis: Serrano has won five bouts in a row, but a split-decision loss to Taylor in 2022 sets up what should be an electric rematch. Setting her apart from all other female boxers, Serrano has won nine world titles in seven weight classes.

Mario Barrios (29-2,18 KOs) vs. Abel Ramos (28-6-2, 22 KOs)

Weight class: Welterweight (147 pounds)

Rounds: 12

Barrios' age: 29

Ramos' age: 33

Barrios analysis: A native of Mexico, he held the WBA super lightweight title from 2019 to 2021 but lost it when he got knocked out by Gervonta Davis. Dropped his next bout to Keith Thurman by unanimous decision, but since then he’s won three straight. Also won the WBC world welterweight title with a victory over Yordenis Ugas by unanimous decision.

Ramos analysis: Has lost three of his last five fights but is coming off a fifth-round TKO over Juan Guzman. In 2020, Ramos lost to Ugas, whom Barrios beat in September. Won bronze at U.S. Nationals in 2010 before turning pro. This is his second shot at a world title.

Shadasia Green (14-1, 11 KOs) vs. Melinda Watpool (7-0, 2 KOs)

Weight class: super middleweight (168 pounds)

Rounds: 10 (two-minute rounds)

Green's age: 35

Watpool's age: 35

Green analysis: A native of New Jersey, she played basketball at Old Dominion in Virginia from 2007 to 2011 before giving up the sport for boxing. She turned pro in 2019 and won her first 13 fights before suffering her first loss almost a year ago. Now, coming off a victory in July, Green will be vying for the vacant WBO women’s world super middleweight title.

Watpool analysis: The Canadian turned pro just over two years ago and quickly ascended. In the super middleweight division, she is ranked as the WBA’s No. 1 contender and WBO’s No. 2 contender. She is coming off a victory by unanimous decision over Natasha Spencer, the only boxer who has beaten her upcoming opponent, Green, as a pro.

Lucas Bahdi (17-0, 15 KOs) vs. Armando Casamonica (14-0, 3 KOs)

Fight class: Lightweight (135 pounds)

Rounds: 10

Bahdi's age: 30

Casamonica's age: 24

Bahdi analysis: After turning pro in 2019, Badhi won his first 11 fights by knockout and now has 15 knockouts in all, and the best one was his last. Having lost every round heading into the sixth, he scored a shocking KO of Ashton Sylve. Badhi, a 30-year-old Canadian nicknamed Prince, is looking more and more like royalty.

Casamonica analysis: Casamonica, who's from Italy, took the fight on short notice after Corey Marksman suffered an injury, according to Most Valuable Promotions. The nature of the injury was not disclosed. This will be Casamonica's first fight outside of Italy. Although he has only three knockouts, two of them came in his past five fights.

Bruce Carrington Jr. (13-0, 8 KOs) vs. Dana Coolwell (13-2, 8 KOs)

Weight class: featherweight (126 pounds)

Rounds: 8

Carrington's age: 27

Coolwell's age: 25

Carrington analysis: He hails from Brownsville, New York, the same area of Brooklyn where Mike Tyson grew up. Although he weighs about 60 pounds less than Tyson, Carrington packs a punch, too. His highlight-reel knockout of Bernard Torres in February generated buzz for a boxer who among featherweights is ranked as the No.1 contender by the WBC and the No. 2 contender by the WBO.

Coolwell analysis: Aboriginal man from the Mununjali tribe in Queensland, Australia, Coolwell has won six straight fights since losing to undefeated Ender Luces in May 2022 by split decision. It will be his second fight outside of Australia, the first coming in Saudi Arabia last year. He played rugby before he started boxing at 14.

Neeraj Goyat (18-4-2, 8 KOs) vs. Whindersson Nunes (0-0)

Weight class: Middleweight (160 pounds)

Rounds: 6

Goyat's age: 33

Nunes' age: 29

Goyat analysis: Hailing from India, Goyat has 1.5 million Instagram followers and now a massive stage by which to show he can box

Nunes analysis: A YouTuber making his boxing debut? Hmm. Remind you of anyone? Has been fighting as an amateur since 2019, and this figures to be a big step up, fighting an opponent with 24 pro bouts.

