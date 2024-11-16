Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul boxing card results: Undercard updates ahead of main event

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

You've been waiting patiently. You've been dying to see whether youth, speed, and confidence can overcome experience, power, and intimidation. The much-awaited fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul goes down tonight, but before we reach that match, there are several other big-name fights on the event's docket.

Treat these as the appetizers, if you will – the bread and butter to get you salivating for your main course. As more big-name fighters take the ring, your anticipation for Tyson vs. Paul will only grow, but that isn't to say that these fights are underwhelming. Some of the best up-and-coming boxers are fighting on tonight's undercard.

In fact, there is even a title fight happening before the main card gets going. Here are the results from the Tyson vs. Paul undercard.

Bruce Carrington (left) punches Dana Coolwell during their featherweight bout at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

Undercard results:

Casamonica leads Badhi 88-82 after nine rounds

Bruce Carrington def. Dana Coolwell by unanimous decision

Full undercard:

Super Middleweight : Shadasia Green vs. Melinda Watpool for vacant women’s WBO super middleweight title

Super Lightweight : Lucas Bahdi vs. Armando Casamonica

Featherweight: Bruce Carrington vs. Dana Coolwell

How to watch the preliminary undercard:

Location: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET (preliminary card)

Streaming: Netflix

Preliminary bouts can be viewed for free on Most Valuable Promotions’ YouTube, Netflix Sports YouTube and Tudum.)

