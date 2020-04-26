Mike Tyson admits he may have gotten his big cats from Tiger King Joe Exotic

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ - MARCH 06: Mike Tyson performs his one man show "Undisputed Truth" in the Music Box at the Borgata on March 6, 2020 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Donald Kravitz/Getty Images)

As well as being known for his mean streak in the ring, Mike Tyson is also known for his love of big cats - and the former heavyweight champion has admitted the ones he kept in the 1990s could have come from Tiger King star Joe Exotic.

Boxing icon Tyson owned three bengal tigers at the height of his fame, keeping them as pets at his home.

However, in recent weeks, Iron Mike has admitted he regrets keeping the animals and says he may have gotten them from the now imprisoned Exotic, who was won infamy thanks to the recent documentary streaming on Netflix.

Speaking to the Daily Mail about the origins of his tigers, named Boris, Storm and Kenya, Tyson admits they may have come, indirectly, from Exotic.

He said: “It could have been, maybe where I got my cats could have got their cats from Joe. But I don't know.

“If you are in the exotic animal world you are aware of him.”

Tyson appears to have nothing but praise for Exotic, saying: “People always say these people are scumbags.

“But these are amazing people with what they can do with their ingenious minds and control over other people's minds. These guys are born leaders.”

Mike Tyson poses with his white tiger during an interview at his home. (Photo by: The Ring Magazine via Getty Images)

However, the 53-year-old has recently admitted on social media his regret at keeping the animals.

He said on Instagram: “I was foolish. There's no way you can domesticate these cats 100 per cent.

“There's no way that's going to happen. They'll kill you by accident, especially when you're playing rough with them, you're punching them back. They get hyped up, hit you back and you're dead.

“I'm just happy I educated myself. I was doing the wrong sh**. I shouldn't have had them in my house, believing they were domesticated. I was wrong.”