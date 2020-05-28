Mike Tyson teams with Henry Cejudo, Rashad Evans and Vitor Belfort in wrestling brawl

Mike Tyson appears to be headed towards another wrestling match in the future. (David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Mike Tyson’s teased comeback wasn’t a return to boxing or bare-knuckle fighting.

It’s back to wrestling.

After presenting a new championship title on All Elite Wrestling’s “Double or Nothing” pay-per-view on Saturday, Tyson was back at it Wednesday night on “Dynamite” and found himself in the middle of a melee with wrestler Chris Jericho. The former heavyweight champion didn’t come alone as he was flanked by recently retired UFC champion Henry Cejudo, Rashad Evans and Vitor Belfort.

Tyson, no stranger to wrestling, last appeared in the squared circle with Jericho in 2010 during an episode of WWE’s “Monday Night Raw.” The two were teamed together in a match against D-Generation X (Triple H and Shawn Michaels) when Tyson turned his back on Jericho and punched him the face, aligning with DX in the process.

Fast forward 10 years later and after a brief exchange on the microphone after interrupting a segment featuring Jericho and his Inner Circle posse, Tyson tried his best Hulk Hogan impersonation by trying to rip off his AEW shirt and delivered the softest of shoves in the chest to Jericho, leading to a brawl to close the show. Tyson tried his best to stay in character without laughing, which only added to the ridiculousness of the segment.

Earlier this month, a video of Tyson hitting the mitts went viral as people were stunned to see how quick and powerful the 53-year-old was after retiring from boxing in 2005. It didn’t take long for people to speculate whether Tyson was actually planning a return to boxing and he added more speculation by proclaiming that he was “back” at the end of an Instagram video as part of an advertisement for an energy drink. Tyson’s history with wrestling goes back to his childhood where he was an avid fan of the late WWF champion Bruno Sammartino. In 1998, Tyson found himself in the middle of the “Attitude Era” after an angle with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin led to him serving as a special outside enforcer at “WrestleMania XIV.” Tyson was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012.

Iron @MikeTyson keeps his message to @IAmJericho straight forward & to the point.



WATCH the full Jericho & Tyson altercation here: https://t.co/XAHEA3ffJG pic.twitter.com/2JAPfbBiLS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 28, 2020

Whether Cejudo, Evans and Belfort are also stepping in the ring to wrestle remains to be seen, but it will likely get the attention of the MMA world as Cejudio vacated his UFC bantamweight on Monday, closing the door on his career for now.

AEW, a relatively new wrestling promotion owned by Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan and his son, Tony, will try to capitalize on the buzz generated by Tyson being back in the news cycle and bring new eyeballs to its weekly TV show on TNT. And longtime wrestling fans will likely get a chance to see Jericho seek revenge against Tyson all these years later.

