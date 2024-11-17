Mike Tyson reveals he 'almost died' ahead of Jake Paul fight

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 15: Mike Tyson fights during LIVE On Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024)

Boxing legend Mike Tyson is proud despite defeat, but partially because he overcame a medical issue, the extent of which had not been publicly revealed pre-fight.

In his first social media statement following Friday's defeat to Jake Paul, Tyson said he "almost died" and "lost half of my blood" during a medical episode earlier this year.

"This is one of those situations when you lost but still won," Tyson wrote. "I’m grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time."

"I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won."

"To have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish 8 rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for. Thank you."

It's presumed the incident Tyson is referring to is the one that delayed the fight with Paul. Initially, the bout was expected to take place in July but was delayed after Tyson suffered a medical emergency on a flight due to an ulcer.

Tyson spoke about the incident in various interviews, and laid out graphic details (like him defecating a tar-like substance), but did not mention the seriousness using this vernacular.

Tyson, 58, lost a unanimous decision to Paul at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. The fight was largely lopsided as the age and cardio difference was glaringly evident.

This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I’m grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time.



I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won.



To… — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) November 16, 2024

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie's event hub for Paul vs. Tyson.

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Mike Tyson reveals he 'almost died' ahead of Jake Paul fight