Mike Tyson proud of Francis Ngannou for listening to everything he said vs. Tyson Fury: ‘The champ went down’

Mike Tyson praised Francis Ngannou for following the game plan vs. Tyson Fury.

Legendary boxer Tyson helped train Ngannou to go the full 10 rounds with Fury in their crossover boxing match nine days ago in Saudi Arabia. Ngannou knocked down the WBC heavyweight champion in Round 3, but lost the bout by split decision.

Tyson trained Ngannou for the fight,which many thought he had no chance in.

“I was really proud of Francis Ngannou because he listened to everything I said,” Tyson said on a recent episode of “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson.” “And I was telling everybody about the great left hook that he landed on his sparring partner and actually broke his leg, and I knew if he landed that left hook on anybody they were gone – and I was right. The champ went down. I’m happy. I’m very grateful to be involved with his glory, his victory. I’m sure we’ll see a lot more of Mr. Francis.”

Ngannou is angling for a rematch with Fury, but “The Gypsy King” is expected to face Oleksandr Usyk next – a fight that already had contracts signed and was announced before Fury vs. Ngannou even happened. Their undisputed heavyweight title unification fight reportedly will happen in February.

