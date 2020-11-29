Mike Tyson net worth: How much boxer earned in career and what he’ll make for Roy Jones Jr fight

Mike Tyson will take on Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition fight (MikeTyson)

Mike Tyson will return to the ring on Saturday against Roy Jones Jr after failing to resist the urge to get back in the ring.

Known for their intimidating styles in the ring during their prime, with Tyson a knockout artist, able to bludgeon opponents in just minutes, and Jones Jr displaying a dazzling combination of speed and power, this exhibition may fall short of expectations and leave fans disappointed after both agreed to a number of bizarre rules, regulations and stipulations.

With boxing picking up speed after lockdown measures were eased around the world, including Errol Spence Jr vs Danny Garcia and Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev coming up, Tyson is hoping to capture the imagination of fight fans here.

Jones Jr maintains there could still be a violent conclusion, telling Sky Sports: "If it comes down to bite, we're going to bite. Whatever has to happen, is going to happen, that's just what it is. He's still Mike Tyson, he's still one of the strongest, most explosive people who ever touched a boxing ring. If anything, I made a mistake going in with him. He's the bigger guy, he's the explosive guy.

"He's going to have all the first-round fireworks, not me. I do have first-round fireworks, but he's known for more first-round fireworks than anybody to ever touch boxing, other than maybe George Foreman. "With him having the first-round fireworks, he'll be against a guy smaller than him, maybe 40-50 pounds smaller than him."

Here’s everything we know about the fight and Tyson’s earnings throughout his career and what he is expected to pocket for this exhibition.

Mike Tyson’s net worth, career earnings and purse for Roy Jones Jr exhibition

Tyson’s twisted relationship with money is well documented, with the former world champion notorious for wasting millions of dollars throughout his career.

His incredible rise and fall saw him earn as much as $685million (£475m), according to Forbes.

But his net worth now is reportedly as low as $3m (£2.2m). Tyson’s taste for the luxuries in life as well as his personal life, which has seen him married three times with eight children, has all contributed to his lavish spending.

In 2003 he filed for bankruptcy, with his debt at the time reportedly around $23m (£17m).

Tyson has reinvented himself since, both as a person and financially, having not fought since 2005. Appearances in movies, such as The Hangover, and his own animated TV series, Mike Tyson Mysteries, have brought in millions.

Tyson now features on the podcast ‘Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson’, but he could not resist scratching the itch with this exhibition against Roy Jones Jr, which is reportedly set to earn him $10m (£7.5m) - though Iron Mike is adamant this figure will be donated to charity.

“It’s going to be for various charities,” he told TMZ Sports. “Nobody has to ever worry about me getting rich, or getting jealous, or saying I’m doing [the comeback] for money. “I’m not getting anything. I just feel good doing this because I can.”

When and where is it?

The fight is on Saturday, 28 November at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

How can I watch it and will there be a live stream?

The fight will be available live and exclusive on BT Sport Box Office. Coverage begins at 1am GMT on 29 November. BT Sport subscribers can watch the first hour of the coverage for free, before the pay curtain kicks in and fans will be required to pay £19.95 (€29.99 in the Republic of Ireland).

You can watch a live stream by purchasing the fight through the BT Sport Box Office website and watch either on the website link provided or via the BT Sport Box Office app.

Fans in the United States can live stream the fight through Fite.tv and TysonOnTriller.com for $49.99, there will also be a 10-part documentary series through Triller in the build-up.

Who is fighting?

Heavyweight (8 rounds) - Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr.

Cruiserweight (6 rounds) - Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson

Light heavyweight (8 rounds) - Badou Jack vs Blake McKernan

Cruiserweight (6 rounds) - Viddal Riley vs Rashad Coulter

Tyson on why he is taking the fight

"It's because I can do it. And I believe other people believe they can do it too," he said.

"Just because we are 54, it doesn't mean that we have to start a new career and our lives are totally over. Not when you feel as beautiful as I do, and I'm sure that other people feel the same way.

"I never took that many punches. After the last fight I had, I left and I lived my life, and I've been through some experiences, and now I'm back here. I feel like I took better care of my body and my state of mind than most of the fighters before me that retired and came back."

Jones Jr on why he is taking the fight

"I've been trying to enjoy retirement, but people don't seem to want to let me retire. They keep calling me, telling me that Mike wants to come back, and that you'd be a great opponent for Mike.

"We always wanted to see it, but I would've preferred it back then. Tyson is a hell of a specimen still. Still a problem to deal with. But at the same time, life is life, you only live once. You want to know what it's like, you go in there and see. You still gotta see it."

Odds

Tyson: 1.62

Jones: 2.28

