Is Mike Tyson-Jake Paul still happening? Schedule, card, what we know about fight

The much-awaited bout between "Iron" Mike Tyson and Jake "The Problem Child" Paul has been talked about for months at this point, much longer than most fights get the spotlight.

However, after several delays, health concerns, and fights involving Paul since his match against Tyson was announced, many people are wondering whether or not the fight is still going on.

Don't fret. The fight is very much still happening. However, it may be a little different from what you are anticipating. Here is everything to know about the upcoming Netflix fight.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: date, time and streaming

Date: Friday, Nov. 15

Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: N/A

Streaming: Netflix

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson official fight rules

The sanctioned fight, approved by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR), will consist of eight two-minute rounds instead of the usual three-minute rounds. Both boxers will wear heavier 14-ounce gloves in order to provide added protection to both fighters' wrists and hands.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight card

Super lightweight title bout: Katie Taylor vs. Amando Serrano

Middleweight: Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes

Welterweight: Mario “El Azteca” Barrios vs. Abel Ramos

Preliminaries

Shadasia Green vs. Melinda Watpool

Lucas Bahdi vs. Corey Marksman

Bruce Carrington Jr. vs. Dana Coolwell

Mike Tyson 'stronger than ever'?

In a video posted on X on Oct. 25, Gene Kilroy, a former manager for Muhammad Ali, told Tyson that "this is the strongest I've ever seen you." He continued, "And I've known you since you were 13."

Gene Kilroy has known me since I was 13 #behindthemike — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) October 25, 2024

If Tyson is truly at his strongest, then Paul could be in for a devastating surprise when the fight starts.

Tyson's knee is just fine

Concern for the 58-year-old Tyson's health emerged once again less than a week ago after videos on social media showcased Tyson sparring with a compression sleeve on his right knee.

Since the video though, Tyson's agent, Andrew Ruf has come forward calling the sleeve "preventative."

Tyson's publicist, Joann Mignano, backed this claim up. He stated, "[Tyson] is currently training and ensuring that his body is healthy and strong. The knee support is strictly for preventative measures and has zero relevance on his performance or capabilities to win this fight."

Paul vs. Tyson predictions:

Frank Monkhouse, WSN: Fight will go the distance

Monkhouse writes, "If we’re judging this fight on boxing ability, we’d waste no time in picking a first-round KO win for Mike Tyson. If we’re going for youth, speed and ambition, it would be a win in the later rounds for Jake Paul. But we must try to predict how seriously both fighters will take this contest as it’s unlikely Paul will go out all-guns-blazing and try to hurt his aging opponent. That would be dreadful for his reputation and for boxing. I’m picking this fight to go the distance at +163 with online sportsbook bet365. When making that bet, it doesn’t matter which fighter wins as long as the contest lasts the entire eight rounds, forcing a decision from the judges. Those odds make it worthwhile as a single, or you can add the bet to your fight night parlays."

Evander Holyfield: Jake Paul could win...or get knocked out in one punch

In September, Holyfield told the media that he didn't know what to expect from the fight. He understands that Paul will be quicker, but he's unsure if Paul can withstand one of Tyson's punches. He claimed, "If he stays close to Mike then his chance of winning is gonna be great, but if he tries to stay back from Mike he's gonna get caught. The point about it is does Jake Paul take a good shot? I never seen him get hit by nobody. It may be over cause he ain't probably never fought nobody that punch like Mike. You never know, just like Mike quit in the ring. He got tired and just quit and just sat down - 'I'm done.'"

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson odds:

As of Oct. 28, odds from DraftKings give Paul the edge against Tyson. DraftKings also expects the fight to last either six or seven rounds.

Moneyline : Paul (-275) | Tyson (+210)

Rounds Over/Under: 6.5

Jake Paul's most recent fight

He faced Mike Perry on July 20 and won with a sixth-round TKO, bringing his career record to 10-1. His lone loss came in a split-decision to Tommy Fury on Feb. 26, 2023.

Tale of the tape: Jake Paul height and weight

Paul is listed at 6-foot-1 and reportedly weighs 230 pounds, up from his usual fighting weight of 200 pounds.

Tale of the tape: Mike Tyson height and weight

Tyson is listed at 5-foot-10 and fought at 220 pounds in his most recent exhibition bout.

Jake Paul age

Jake Paul is 27.

Mike Tyson age

Mike Tyson is 58.

Tyson-Paul: Mike Tyson fires back at Jake Paul in dueling sparring videos

