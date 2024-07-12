When is Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight? Rescheduled date for boxing match, more to know

The exhibition boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson is set for Friday, Nov. 15, with the massive AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas playing host. The hotly anticipated contest will be available to stream on Netflix, ensuring that fans worldwide will be able to tune in.

The bout between the former YouTuber and ex-heavyweight champion had to be rescheduled from a planned July date after Tyson endured a medical emergency on a flight in May. Doctors advised Tyson to reduce his training load due to a flare-up of a stomach ulcer. However, both parties remain intent on the match, with the home of the Dallas Cowboys still set to host the fight, which was moved back four months.

In the meantime, Paul moved to ensure a July fight against a new opponent, with the 27-year-old set to take on MMA veteran Mike Perry in Florida next week.

Here is the latest information concerning the Tyson-Paul fight:

How to watch the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight

Despite a schedule change pushing Paul vs. Tyson back to November, the former YouTuber will still have a fight on July 20. Paul will instead duke it out with mixed martial artist and Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship fighter Mike Perry in Tampa, Florida.

The Amalie Arena will host the "Fear No Man" fight card, which will feature the cruiserweight bout between Paul and Perry as its main event. "Fear No Man" will stream on DAZN.

Date: Saturday, July 20

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Main event (approx): TBD

Where: Amalie Arena (Tampa, Fla.)

TV: —

Streaming: DAZN

When is Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson?

The fight is still set to take place at AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys. Despite having to reschedule over Tyson experiencing a medical emergency, fight organizer Most Valuable Promotions has found an opening in the Cowboys' NFL schedule to keep the fight in Arlington, Texas. Dallas will host the Houston Texans on "Monday Night Football" on Monday, Nov. 18, meaning there should be no conflict between the two big showdowns.

"Our team has worked diligently with all parties involved to reschedule this monumental fight to a date that ensures both Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are fully prepared, with equal training time, as well as allowing us to keep the event at AT&T stadium amid the Cowboys season," Nakisa Bidarian, co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions, said in a statement.

"We appreciate the outstanding dedication, collaboration, and flexibility of our partners at Netflix and AT&T Stadium. Paul vs. Tyson is the most cross-generational sporting event in history, and we are committed to providing fans worldwide with this unforgettable night of boxing, live globally on Netflix. We look forward to seeing everyone on Friday, November 15 for a showdown that will be talked about for generations to come."

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: Date, Time and Streaming

Date: Friday, Nov. 15

Time: Not yet announced

TV: Not available on TV

Streaming: Netflix

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson official fight rules

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations has sanctioned this bout, with some slightly modified rules.

Paul vs. Tyson will last a maximum of eight two-minute rounds (instead of the customary three-minute duration per round). Both fighters will wear 14-ounce gloves, heavier than the standard 12-ounce gloves.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Netflix details

Netflix has the exclusive rights to stream the fight. Fans that want to watch will be required to get a subscription, with prices starting at $6.99 per month for a standard streaming plan with ads.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: Latest fight odds

As of Friday, July 12, odds from DraftKings favor Paul to beat "Iron Mike" in November.

Moneyline: Paul (-240), Tyson (+180)

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight card

The full card for the new date has not been announced, but the co-main event remains unchanged:

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano (super lightweight title fight)

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson ticket prices

AT&T Stadium has a capacity of 80,000 people. Vivid Seats is offering first-row ringside tickets for over $51,000 each, but floor tickets can be had for as low as $680. Upper level concourse seats start at $88.

Tale of the tape: Jake Paul height and weight

Paul is listed at 6-foot-1 and reportedly weighs 230 pounds, which he says is part of a weight-gain plan to jump up from cruiserweight to take on Tyson, the former heavyweight champion.

Tale of the tape: Mike Tyson height and weight

Tyson is listed at 5-foot-10. In his last fight, an exhibition against Roy Jones Jr., Tyson weighed in at 220 pounds.

How old is Jake Paul?

Jake Paul is 27 years old.

How old is Mike Tyson?

Mike Tyson turned 58 on June 30.

