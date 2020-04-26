Mike Tyson working to get back in shape, hoping to fight in mini charity bouts

Mike Tyson is apparently ready to get back in the ring.

The former heavyweight champ told rapper T.I. in an Instagram Live session this week that he has been getting back into fighting shape again to compete in small exhibition bouts for charity, ideally to impact those hurt by drugs and homelessness.

“I’ve been hitting the mitts for the past week,” Tyson told T.I. “That’s been tough, my body is really jacked up, really sore from hitting the mitts. I’ve been working out … I want to get in shape to be able to box three or four round exhibitions for some charity and stuff.”

Warning: This video contains language that is NSFW

Tyson holds a stellar 50-6-0 overall record, however hasn’t stepped into the ring since 2005. The 53-year-old opened up a 40-acre ranch, the Tyson Ranch, in Southern California last year, where he and his team are growing and selling marijuana to dispensaries in Nevada and California.

He revealed last year on a podcast, though, that they smoke a lot — a lot — of weed out on the ranch, something that is bound to impact his training.

“What do we smoke a month?” Tyson asked his co-host on the show last year before finishing his own thought.

“It’s about $40,000 a month.”

Despite the copious amounts of legal drug use, Tyson said he is slowly starting to get back into shape. His body now, he said, is in pain as if “three guys kicked the s--t out of me.”

"I do about two hours on cardio, I do the bike and I do the treadmill for an hour. Then I do some light weights, I do like 300, 250 reps," Tyson said. "Then I start my day with the boxing thing. Then I go in there and hit the mitts for like 30 minutes, 25 minutes. Gotta get in better condition."

It’s unclear when or who will participate in the charity bouts with Tyson. But for now, he seems to be well on his way to making a return to the ring.

Mike Tyson is apparently getting back in shape, hoping to get back in the ring for a few charity bouts in the near future. (Donald Kravitz/Getty Images)

