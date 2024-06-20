Is Mike Tyson fighting Jake Paul? Everything we know

Following the thrilling announcement of a new fight by Jake Paul, the YouTuber who has transitioned into a boxer, against mixed martial artist Mike Perry on July 20, the question on everyone's lips is: Will his much-anticipated bout with Mike Tyson still take place?

Tyson, with a record of 50-6 with 44 knockouts and Paul, with a record of 9-1 with six knockouts, have been adamant that the exhibition fight between them will happen on a new date of November 15. The reschedule came after the heavyweight legend suffered a medical emergancy on a flight that he later revealed was an ulcer flare-up.

“Despite the postponement, I will be back in training soon. I am grateful to the medical staff that treated me and to MVP, Netflix, and AT&T Stadium for their efforts in finding the best rescheduled date for all parties,” Tyson expressed in a statement. “While we have a new date, the outcome will remain the same whenever we step into the ring. Jake Paul will be knocked out.

With the fight back on, here are the latest information concerning the Tyson-Paul fight.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry fight

Paul has confirmed his participation in the 'Fear No Man' event, a crucial event leading up to the Paul vs. Tyson bout on Nov. 15. Before the monumental clash with Tyson, Paul will first face Perry, a challenger with a record of 0-1. This event, available on DAZN, will provide a captivating preview of the upcoming bout with Tyson.

Date: Saturday, July 20

Time: TBD

Main event (approx): TBD

Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Streaming: DAZN

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson new date

The original date for the fight, July 20, was scheduled for a Saturday night, a typical choice for major boxing events. However, the new date, November 15, falls on a Friday, which is quite unusual.

The fight will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, which is the home of the Dallas Cowboys. In November, the Dallas Cowboys will be hosting the Houston Texans on Monday, November 18, in the middle of the NFL season. The stadium personnel, who play a crucial role in ensuring the smooth running of both events, have decided to hold the fight on Friday to allow ample time for the stadium's preparations for the game just three days later.

While the original date was free from any major sports conflicts outside of Major League Baseball, which made scheduling for November 15 more challenging, the fight coordinators are unwavering in their confidence that everything can proceed without any issues according to their current plan.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson official fight rules

This sanctioned fight, approved by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations, will consist of eight two-minute rounds instead of the usual three-minute rounds. Both boxers will wear 14-ounce gloves, heavier than the standard gloves.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: Latest fight odds

Initial odds from DraftKings give Paul an edge as we look to the future fight.

Moneyline: Paul (-170), Tyson (+130)

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight card

The full November 15 card features four more bouts before Paul and Tyson square off.

Katie Taylor vs. Amando Serrano (super lightweight title fight)

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. vs. Darren Till (cruiserweight)

Ashton Slyve vs. Floyd Schofield (lightweight)

Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes (Super middleweight)

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson ticket prices

AT&T Stadium can accommodate up to 80,000 people, leading to a wide range of ticket prices. Vivid Seats is offering first-row ringside tickets for over $47,000 each, but floor tickets are available for as low as $643. Additionally, upper level concourse seats are listed for as low as $87 each.

Tale of the tape: Jake Paul height and weight

Paul is listed at 6-foot-1 and reportedly weighs 230 pounds, up from his usual fighting weight of 200 pounds.

Tale of the tape: Mike Tyson height and weight

Tyson is listed at 5-foot-10 and fought at 220 pounds in his most recent exhibition bout.

How old is Jake Paul?

Jake Paul is 27 years old.

How old is Mike Tyson?

Mike Tyson is currently 57 years old, but will turn 58 by the fight date.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Netflix details

The fight's official start time is yet to be announced, but it will be exclusively streamed on Netflix. A Netflix plan will be required to watch the fight, with prices starting at $6.99/month for standard streaming with ads.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: Date, Time and Streaming

Date: Friday, Nov. 15

Time: Not yet announced

TV: Not available on TV

Streaming: Netflix

