Mike Trout to have season-ending surgery on right foot
Mike Trout’s 2019 season is over.
The Los Angeles Angels released a statement about Trout’s foot injury on Sunday, breaking the news that the perennial American League MVP candidate would be having season-ending surgery later in the week.
Medical update on Mike Trout. pic.twitter.com/QM5WHxjz45
— Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) September 15, 2019
Trout, 28, has been out since Sept. 8 with a foot injury. The Angels have identified it as Morton’s neuroma, which is a nerve issue affecting several of his toes. Trout has continually hoped to return to the field since he was first scratched — on Saturday he expressed optimism that he would be back on Sunday for good — but now we know that he won’t be back until 2020.
The Angels aren’t going to the playoffs, but this is still a major blow to the last few weeks of 2019 baseball. The sport is better when its best players are on the field, and Trout is the best of the best. He’s hitting .291/.438/.645, and is at or near the top of every important offensive category in baseball. He’s second in home runs (45), slugging percentage (.645) and OPS (1.083), and leads in on-base percentage (.438) and walks (110). He’s likely to be the AL MVP, and missing the last few weeks of the season shouldn’t change that.
More from Yahoo Sports: