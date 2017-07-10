Mike Trout slated to return to Angels' lineup Friday

FILE - In this June 3, 2017, file photo, Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout speaks about his injured left thumb during a news conference prior to the team's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Anaheim, Calif. American League MVP Trout will miss the All-Star Game while rehabilitating the thumb. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) -- Mike Trout will return to the Los Angeles Angels' lineup Friday after missing 39 games with an injured thumb.

Angels spokesman Tim Mead confirmed the club's plan Sunday night after Trout's fourth rehabilitation game with Class-A Inland Empire.

Trout has been out since May 28, when the two-time AL MVP injured his thumb sliding headfirst into second base. He had surgery and missed six weeks of big-league action.

Trout had a triple and three walks Sunday in his final appearance with Inland Empire.

Despite the first major injury of his career, Trout was voted onto the AL All-Star team for the sixth time. He announced last week that he wouldn't play in Miami.

The Angels went 19-20 during Trout's absence, staying in second in the AL West.