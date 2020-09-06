Mike Trout reels in Tim Salmon, sets Angels franchise record with 300th career home run

Mike Trout added two more milestones to his Hall of Fame résumé with one swing during Saturday’s game against the Houston Astros.

With his third home run against Brandon Bielak, Trout reached 300 for his already storied career. With the same home run, Trout also became the Los Angeles Angels all-time home run leader, passing Tim Salmon.

Trout is in his tenth MLB season. He reached the 300 milestone in just 1,235 career games. Salmon played his entire 14-year career with the Angels, hitting 299 home runs in 1,672 games between 1992 and 2006. Salmon does have one thing Trout is still looking for — a World Series ring. Salmon’s Angels won it all in 2002.

Trout, who just turned 29 on Aug. 7, has been voted AL MVP three times, including in 2019. He was voted AL Rookie of the Year in 2012 when he launched 30 home runs and stole 49 bases. His 15 home runs this season lead Major League Baseball. All but one have come after Aug. 4, when he returned following the birth of his son.

Mike Trout is now the Angels all-time home run leader after hitting No. 300 for his career. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

