Mike Trout homers, Shohei Ohtani pitches Angels past M's 4-1

TIM BOOTH
·3 min read
SEATTLE (AP) — Mike Trout continued to torment Seattle with his 48th and 49th career home runs against his division foe, Shohei Ohtani tossed six innings of three-hit ball and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Mariners 4-1 on Thursday night.

Trout has feasted on Seattle pitching throughout his career and this season appears to be no different. In the first meeting this year between the teams, Trout hit a pair of two-run homers to account for all of the Angels’ offense.

Trout's first homer came off Seattle starter George Kirby in the third inning. His second came in the seventh against reliever Sergio Romo. Both times, Seattle had two outs in the inning but each time Taylor Ward singled to bring Trout to the plate.

Trout has 18 homers on the season and 30 in his career in Seattle, the most of any visiting player at T-Mobile Park. The 49 career homers against the Mariners is second-most all-time, trailing only Rafael Palmeiro, who had 52 against Seattle.

It was also his 24th career multi-homer game, seven against Seattle.

A night after breaking up Tyler Anderson’s no-hit bid with a triple in the ninth inning, Ohtani was the one shutting down batters. Ohtani allowed a pair of singles to Eugenio Suárez and a base hit to Adam Frazier but otherwise stymied Seattle’s slumping offense.

Ohtani (5-4) struck out six and won his second straight decision. Raisel Igelsias was the last of three relievers, pitching the ninth for his 13th save.

Seattle snapped a streak of 17 scoreless innings on J.P. Crawford’s RBI double in the eighth, but still scored three runs or less for the sixth time in nine games.

Kirby (1-2) continued Seattle’s stretch of strong starting pitching getting zero help from the Mariners' anemic offense. Kirby scattered six hits over six innings with six strikeouts.

Over the past five games, Seattle’s starting pitching has allowed five earned runs over 30 2/3 innings pitched. The Mariners are 1-4 during that span.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: 3B Anthony Rendon was feeling better ahead of the game and was in consideration to be a pinch-hit option, interim manager Phil Nevin said. Rendon left Tuesday’s game against the Dodgers after aggravating a right wrist injury. ... SS Andrew Velazquez had the day off until the ninth inning. Nevin said he wants to get Velazquez some occasional rest.

Mariners: 1B Ty France got a day off after feeling some general soreness. ... 1B Evan White restarted his rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma. White had sports hernia surgery in the spring and had a first stint in the minors shut down for a while.

UP NEXT

Angels: RHP Michael Lorenzen (6-3, 3.45) goes for his second straight win after throwing 6 1/3 innings and allowing one run in his last start against the New York Mets. Lorenzen has allowed three earned runs or less in seven of 10 starts.

Mariners: LHP Robbie Ray (5-6, 4.52) is coming off his best start of the season in his last outing against Boston. Ray threw seven shutout innings allowing three hits against Boston but came away with a no decision.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

