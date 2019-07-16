Mike Trout diagnosed with 'small' calf strain after MRI, listed as day-to-day

Los Angeles Angels fans can breathe easy.

All-Star outfielder Mike Trout’s injury is minor.

The Angels announced on Monday that an MRI revealed that Trout had suffered a “small strain of his right calf” and will remain listed as day-to-day.

Trout injured on Sunday

Trout left Sunday’s game against the Seattle Mariners with the injury and did not play Monday against the Houston Astros.

A two-time MVP widely considered the best player in baseball, Trout is perhaps in the midst of the best season of his nine-year career.

Through 90 games, Trout is slashing .305/.455/.666 with 30 home runs, 74 runs scored, 75 RBI and eight stolen bases.

The Angels are 48-46 and remain a long shot in the AL wild card race. Any hopes they have of making the postseason land squarely on the availability of a healthy Trout.

Mike Trout is day-to-day with a calf strain. (Getty)

