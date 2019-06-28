Mike Trout, Christian Yelich lead MLB All-Star starters, but there are some surprises too

We didn't know what to expect when Major League Baseball decided to shake things up by overhauling the All-Star voting system.

Based on the primary results last week and the starters who were announced Thursday, the election process might be great again. Or at least closer to good than it’s been in quite some time.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The new voting process saw each position narrowed down to a select group of finalists — nine in the outfield, three at every other non-pitching position — as determined by the primary voting round. That part alone produced some big surprises — the most notable being Bryce Harper's failure to make the top nine in the NL outfield.

For a 28-hour period that began Wednesday, fans voted on a starter from the group of finalists. It seems that by trimming the fat early, it forced fans to familiarize themselves with candidates from other teams. The result of which led to a pretty fair and balanced outcome.

There are some familiar and expected faces, like Mike Trout and Christian Yelich. There are some breakout stars of 2019, like Cody Bellinger and Jorge Polanco. Then there are some guys nobody would have predicted on opening day, like Ketel Marte, and a great comeback story in 36-year-old Hunter Pence.

Here’s the full lists of players elected to start the All-Star Game on July 9 in Cleveland.

Alex Bregman is in his second straight All-Star game for the Astros. (Getty Images)

American League starters

C –Gary Sanchez, New York Yankees

1B – Carlos Santana, Cleveland Indians

2B - DJ LeMahieu, Yankees

SS – Jorge Polanco, Minnesota Twins

3B – Alex Bregman, Houston Astros

OF – Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

OF – George Springer, Astros

OF – Michael Brantley, Astros

DH – Hunter Pence, Texas Rangers

Javier Baez will start at shortstop for the NL team. (Getty Images)

National League starters

C – Willson Contreras, Chicago Cubs

1B – Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves

2B – Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks

Story continues

SS – Javier Báez, Chicago Cubs

3B – Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies

OF – Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

OF – Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers

OF – Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves

There are quite a few first-timers this year — including four first-time All-Stars overall, and 11 who were voted in by fans for the first time. There are six players in their second All-Star game. The only players on the starting roster with more than four appearances are Mike Trout (with eight) and Nolan Arenado (five).

The pitchers and rest of the All-Star rosters will be announced Sunday. The game happens July 9 at Cleveland’s Progressive Field.

More from Yahoo Sports: