Mike Tomlin's reaction to a Brandon Aiyuk trade question was anything but a denial

The Pittsburgh Steelers have two new quarterbacks in Justin Fields and Russell Wilson. They just don't have much established talent for them to target downfield.

George Pickens remains a rising star who can make tough catches in traffic and along the sideline. Pat Freiermuth is a high potential tight end even after a disappointing 2023. But after that, things get dicey. Fields and Wilson's receiver tree branches out to unproven options Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson or low wattage veteran additions like Van Jefferson, Quez Watkins and Scotty Miller. As a result, 2024 promises to be another season in which the Pittsburgh defense is light years ahead of its offense.

That's why it's no surprise the Steelers are in the market for receiving help. And that means they've emerged as a player following San Francisco 49ers' All-Pro Brandon Aiyuk's trade request.

Head coach Mike Tomlin is playing coy about the whole thing.

"Ah, you know, I'll let you guys speculate on that," replied Tomlin when asked whether or not his Steelers were interested in adding another wide receiver. Also, he said this while making this face:

While Tomlin's words said nothing, his expression suggests there's a little more to the story. The veteran head coach's press conference demeanor typically runs the gamut from "nonplussed" to "actively annoyed." This smirking, pleasant Mike Tomlin? He's not the guy we normally see at the podium.

That wasn't all though; his commentary on a potential Aiyuk trade got a bit more pointed while talking with hosts from local radio station WDVE.

Mike Tomlin was just asked on the @DVERADIO morning show if there were any AM phone calls before he sat down. “It’s a little early on the west side right now so probably not.”



Well, it sure seems like reports of the Steelers being back in the thick of trade talks with San Francisco could have some legitimacy. And if rumors the New England Patriots have bowed out for Aiyuk's services are true, Pittsburgh could be the ones to swoop in and land a veteran receiver who had more than 1,300 receiving yards last fall. Even better, they'd prevent the Cleveland Browns, also in the Aiyuk sweepstakes despite an abject lack of salary cap space (thanks in part to the $230 million in guaranteed money the club gave Deshaun Watson before he'd even played a snap with the team but after he'd been accused of more than 20 counts of sexual misconduct and what the NFL itself described as "predatory behavior"), from landing a player they badly need.

So maybe that's why Tomlin's a little more pleasant Wednesday morning.

